BRIEF-Andersons enters agreement to sell farm center locations in Florida

March 6 Andersons Inc

* The Andersons enters into agreement to sell farm center locations in Florida

* Has signed an agreement to sell its farm center locations in Florida To Wedgworth's Inc. of Belle Glade, Florida

* Florida Farm centers are not strategically aligned with locations in Eastern corn belt

* Andersons' products will continue to be available to customers in region through a distribution agreement with Wedgworth's

* Andersons - agreement includes real estate & assets owned by co at Zellwood, Clewiston, Lake Placid as well as assets & operations located in Immokalee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
