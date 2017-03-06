BRIEF-Andersons enters agreement to sell farm center locations in Florida

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Andersons Inc
* The Andersons enters into agreement to sell farm center locations in Florida
* Has signed an agreement to sell its farm center locations in Florida To Wedgworth's Inc. of Belle Glade, Florida
* Florida Farm centers are not strategically aligned with locations in Eastern corn belt
* Andersons' products will continue to be available to customers in region through a distribution agreement with Wedgworth's
* Andersons - agreement includes real estate & assets owned by co at Zellwood, Clewiston, Lake Placid as well as assets & operations located in Immokalee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.