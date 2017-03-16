版本:
BRIEF-Andersons Inc says CEO Patrick Bowe's total compensation for 2016 was $3.9 mln

March 16 Andersons Inc

* CEO Patrick Bowe's total compensation for 2016 was $3.9 million versus $6.4 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text (bit.ly/2ndEOKq) Further company coverage:
