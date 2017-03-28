版本:
2017年 3月 28日

BRIEF-Andritz gets order from steel producer Nucor

March 28 Andritz AG:

* Has received an order from steel producer Nucor to supply turn-key production lines for its new specialty cold rolling mill complex at company's sheet steel mill in Hickman, Arkansas, USA

* Start-up of the plant is scheduled for the second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
