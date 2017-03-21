BRIEF-Anfield Resources engages BRS Inc to prepare NI 43-101 compliant technical reports

BRIEF-Kearny Financial authorizes second stock repurchase plan
* Kearny financial corp. Announces authorization for second stock repurchase plan and declares quarterly cash dividend
March 21 Anfield Resources Inc:
* Anfield Resources - engaged BRS Inc to prepare a series of NI 43-101 compliant technical reports for number of Anfield's 24 Wyoming uranium projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results