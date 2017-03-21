版本:
BRIEF-Anfield Resources engages BRS Inc to prepare NI 43-101 compliant technical reports

March 21 Anfield Resources Inc:

* Anfield Resources - engaged BRS Inc to prepare a series of NI 43-101 compliant technical reports for number of Anfield's 24 Wyoming uranium projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
