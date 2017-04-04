版本:
BRIEF-Angel Gold provides an update on Abejero prospect at El Porvenir project

April 4 Angel Gold Corp:

* Strong chargeability anomaly supports down dip extension of mineralization at the Abejero prospect of Angel Gold's el porvenir project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
