BRIEF-Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders

April 6 Angiodynamics Inc:

* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders

* Angiodynamics Inc - priced secondary offering of 2.35 million shares of common stock at a price to public of $16.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
