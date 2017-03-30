版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 30日 星期四 18:16 BJT

BRIEF-Angiodynamics reports Q3 earnings per share $0.08

March 30 Angiodynamics Inc

* Angiodynamics reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 sales $85.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $0.68 to $0.70

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $352 million to $355 million

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19 excluding items

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $358.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Angiodynamics Inc - revising its FY2017 revenue guidance from a range of $355 million to $360 million to a range of $352 million to $355 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐