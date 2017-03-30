BRIEF-Angiodynamics reports Q3 earnings per share $0.08

March 30 Angiodynamics Inc
* Angiodynamics reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 sales $85.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Raises fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $0.68
to $0.70
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $352 million to $355 million
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19 excluding
items
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $358.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Angiodynamics Inc - revising its FY2017 revenue guidance
from a range of $355 million to $360 million to a range of $352
million to $355 million
