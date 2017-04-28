BRIEF-Angkor Gold to issue stock to CEO in lieu of salary

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Angkor Gold Corp:
* Angkor Gold Corp - will issue common shares in company to its CEO in satisfaction of an outstanding obligation to him for deferred salary
* Angkor Gold Corp - CEO Mike Weeks has not collected a portion of his salary for several years
* Angkor Gold Corp- amount of shares for debt issued to weeks will be 589,164 shares at a price of $0.40 per share
* Angkor Gold Corp - weeks will also receive $58,916 in cash for remaining 20% outstanding shares. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: