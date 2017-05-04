BRIEF-Ani Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Ani Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter results and year-to-date 2017 highlights and reaffirms guidance
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.74
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue rose 78 percent to $36.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $181 million to $190 million
* Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc - reaffirms guidance
* Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc - ANI reaffirms guidance for full year 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.87, revenue view $186.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.