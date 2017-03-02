BRIEF-ANI Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 loss per share $0.09

March 2 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.84

* Ani pharmaceuticals reports full year 2016 results and fourth quarter results and provides 2017 guidance

* Q4 loss per share $0.09

* Q4 revenue rose 112 percent to $38.2 million

* Ani pharmaceuticals inc sees 2017 adjusted non-gaap ebitda of $73.1 million to $77.2 million

* Ani pharmaceuticals inc sees 2017 new adjusted non-gaap diluted earnings per share methodology yielding $3.58 to $3.94 per share

* Ani pharmaceuticals inc says forecasting approximately $40 to $45 million in operating cash flow in 2017

* Ani pharmaceuticals inc says expect to invest upwards of $11 million in capital expenditures in 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.44