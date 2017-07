July 17 (Reuters) - Annaly Capital Management Inc

* Annaly Capital Management Inc announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 60.0 million common shares

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to acquire targeted assets under company's capital allocation policy

