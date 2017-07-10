BRIEF-Annaly Capital says Souren Ouzounian has joined as deputy CFO, finance group

July 10 (Reuters) - Annaly Capital Management Inc

* Annaly Capital -Souren Ouzounian has joined Annaly as deputy CFO and treasurer and a managing director, finance group

* Annaly Capital -Souren joins company from Bank Of America Merrill Lynch and Merrill Lynch & Co., where he was head of americas corporate finance

* Annaly Capital Management - CEO Kevin Keyes has volunteered increased commitment to own aggregate $15 million of common stock of co within next 3 years