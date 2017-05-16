版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 14:38 BJT

BRIEF-Annexin Pharmaceuticals: patent for treatment of ischemic heart disease approved in U.S

May 16 ANNEXIN PHARMACEUTICALS AB (PUBL)

* PATENT FOR TREATMENT OF ISCHEMIC HEART DISEASE ARE APPROVED IN UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
