BRIEF-Annidis Corp reports Q4 loss per share $0.02

April 28 Annidis Corp-

* Annidis Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
