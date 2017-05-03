BRIEF-Ansys Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.89

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Ansys Inc:
* Ansys announces Q1 2017 financial results: a record first quarter reflecting double-digit growth in bookings, revenue, eps and operating cash flow
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.89
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.73
* Q1 revenue $253.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $241.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.88 to $0.93
* Ansys Inc - deferred revenue and backlog of $652.6 million at March 31, 2017, an increase of 29% over Q1 2016
* Ansys Inc - sees Q2 gaap revenue in range of $253.6 - $262.6 million
* Ansys Inc sees Q2 non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.88 - $0.93
* Ansys Inc sees Q2 gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.66 - $0.76
* Ansys Inc sees Q2 non-gaap revenue in range of $254.0 - $263.0 million
* Ansys Inc sees fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share of $2.91 - $3.17
* Ansys Inc sees fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $3.68 - $3.85
* Ansys Inc sees fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 non-gaap revenue in range of $1.030 - $1.058 billion
* Ansys Inc sees fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 gaap revenue in range of $1.029 - $1.057 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.74, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $256.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.