BRIEF-Ansys Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.89

May 3 Ansys Inc:

* Ansys announces Q1 2017 financial results: a record first quarter reflecting double-digit growth in bookings, revenue, eps and operating cash flow

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.89

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 revenue $253.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $241.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.88 to $0.93

* Ansys Inc - deferred revenue and backlog of $652.6 million at March 31, 2017, an increase of 29% over Q1 2016

* Ansys Inc - sees Q2 gaap revenue in range of $253.6 - $262.6 million

* Ansys Inc sees Q2 non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.88 - $0.93

* Ansys Inc sees Q2 gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.66 - $0.76

* Ansys Inc sees Q2 non-gaap revenue in range of $254.0 - $263.0 million

* Ansys Inc sees fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share of $2.91 - $3.17

* Ansys Inc sees fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $3.68 - $3.85

* Ansys Inc sees fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 non-gaap revenue in range of $1.030 - $1.058 billion

* Ansys Inc sees fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 gaap revenue in range of $1.029 - $1.057 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.74, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.74, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $256.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S