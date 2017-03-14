版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram

March 14 Ant Financial Services Group:

* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram

* Ant Financial Services Group - Ant Financial remains highly committed to consummation of our merger with Moneygram

* Ant Financial - Continue to anticipate closing transaction with Moneygram in second half of 2017

