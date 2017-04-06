版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Ant Financial Services Group issues letter to Moneygram Community

April 6 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd:

* Ant Financial Services Group says issued letter to Moneygram Community as it relates to Ant Financial's agreement to merge with Moneygram

* Ant Financial says plans to further invest in Moneygram's global compliance and anti-money laundering programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐