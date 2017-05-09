版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-Ant Financial Services says launched MoneyGram transaction website

May 9 Moneygram International Inc:

* Ant Financial Services Group says has launched website to provide up to date information regarding its pending merger with MoneyGram Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐