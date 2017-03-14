版本:
BRIEF-Antares Pharma Q4 loss per share $0.03

March 14 Antares Pharma Inc

* Antares pharma reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating and financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.03

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenue was $14.2 million for three months ended december 31, 2016 compared to $11.8 million for comparable period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
