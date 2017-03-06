BRIEF-Antares Pharma reported a preliminary net loss per share of $0.03

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
March 6 Antares Pharma Inc:
* Antares Pharma Inc - company reported preliminary total revenue of $14.2 million and $52.2 million for quarter and year ended december 31, 2016, respectively
* Antares Pharma Inc- reported a preliminary net loss per share of $0.03 for quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $11.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Molson Coors Brewing Co - company reported a preliminary net loss per share of $0.16 for year ended December 31, 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $49.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.