BRIEF-Antares Pharma reported a preliminary net loss per share of $0.03

March 6 Antares Pharma Inc:

* Antares Pharma Inc - company reported preliminary total revenue of $14.2 million and $52.2 million for quarter and year ended december 31, 2016, respectively

* Antares Pharma Inc- reported a preliminary net loss per share of $0.03 for quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $11.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - company reported a preliminary net loss per share of $0.16 for year ended December 31, 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $49.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S