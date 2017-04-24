BRIEF-Antero Midstream expects net income to be between $73-$77 mln

April 24 Antero Midstream Partners Lp:

* Antero Midstream-based on preliminary analysis of financial results for 3 months ended March 31, 2017, expects net income to be between $73-$77 million

* Antero Midstream-based on preliminary analysis of financial results for 3 months ended March 31, expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $114-$124 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Antero Midstream-estimates distributions from unconsolidated affiliates for FY ended Dec 31, 2017 to be about $18 million-$22 million