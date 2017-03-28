版本:
BRIEF-Antero Midstream GP LP files for IPO of up to $100 Mln

March 28 Antero Midstream GP LP

* Antero Midstream GP LP files for IPO of up to $100 million of common shares representing LP interests; applied to list on NYSE under symbol "AMGP"

* Antero Midstream GP LP says Morgan Stanley, Barclays and J.P. Morgan are underwriting the ipo - sec filing

* Antero Midstream GP LP - proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2nwx9pZ
