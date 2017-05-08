BRIEF-Antero Midstream Q1 earnings per share $0.35

May 8 Antero Midstream Partners Lp:

* Antero midstream reports first quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 revenue $175 million versus i/b/e/s view $178.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Antero midstream partners lp- low pressure gathering volumes for q1 of 2017 averaged 1,659 mmcf/d, a 26% increase from q1 of 2016

* Antero midstream partners lp- compression volumes for q1 of 2017 averaged 1,028 mmcf/d, a 68% increase from q1 of 2016

* Antero midstream partners lp- high pressure gathering volumes for q1 of 2017 averaged 1,581 mmcf/d, a 28% increase from q1 of 2016

* Antero midstream partners lp- fresh water delivery volumes averaged 148 mbbl/d during quarter, a 51% increase compared to prior year quarter

* Q1 places antero midstream on track to achieve its previously provided 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance

* Antero midstream partners lp- partnership estimates cash distributions from unconsolidated affiliates for fy 2017 to be about $18 million to $22 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: