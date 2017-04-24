BRIEF-Antero Resources Midstream sees IPO of 37.3 mln common shares

April 24 Antero Resources Corp

* Antero Resources Midstream Gp sees IPO of 37.3 million common shares representing limited partner interests - sec filing

* Antero Resources Midstream Gp says anticipated initial public offering price between $22.00 and $25.00 per common share

* Antero Resources Midstream Gp - all of common shares being sold in the IPO by selling shareholder, and co will not receive any of net proceeds