BRIEF-Antero Resources Midstream sees IPO of 37.3 mln common shares

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
April 24 Antero Resources Corp
* Antero Resources Midstream Gp sees IPO of 37.3 million common shares representing limited partner interests - sec filing
* Antero Resources Midstream Gp says anticipated initial public offering price between $22.00 and $25.00 per common share
* Antero Resources Midstream Gp - all of common shares being sold in the IPO by selling shareholder, and co will not receive any of net proceeds Source text: (bit.ly/2oXxQJL) Further company coverage:
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property