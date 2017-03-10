版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 11日 星期六 06:14 BJT

BRIEF-Anthem CEO's 2016 total compensation was $16.5 mln vs. $13.6 mln in 2015

March 10 Anthem Inc:

* CEO Joseph Swedish's 2016 total compensation was $16.5 million versus $13.6 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2mKBRRc) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐