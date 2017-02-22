版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-Anthem declares first quarter dividend of 65 cents/shr

Feb 22 Anthem Inc

* Anthem declares first quarter 2017 dividend of $0.65 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
