2017年 6月 14日

BRIEF-Anthem intend's to reaffirm FY net income guidance to be greater than $10.37 per share

June 14 Anthem Inc

* Excluding items, co continues to expect adjusted net income to be greater than $11.60 per share for FY ​

* Intend to reaffirm company's net income guidance for full year 2017 to be greater than $10.37 per share

* FY guidance does not include any adjustment items beyond those reported in company's Q1 2017 earnings release - SEC filing

* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
