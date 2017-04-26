BRIEF-Anthem Q1 earnings per share $3.73

April 26 Anthem Inc:
* Anthem reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $3.73
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $4.68
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $88 billion to $89 billion
* Q1 revenue $22.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $21.27
billion
* Anthem Inc- now expects medical enrollment to grow by
nearly 300 - 500 thousand members for full year 2017
* Anthem inc - medical enrollment totaled approximately 40.6
million members at march 31, 2017, an increase of 1.0 million
members, or 2.6 percent
* Anthem Inc- full year 2017 benefit expense ratio is
expected to be in range of 87.0% plus or minus 30 basis points
* Anthem Inc - full year 2017 GAAP net income is now
expected to be greater than $10.37.
* Anthem Inc - full year adjusted net income is now expected
to be greater than $11.60
* Anthem Inc - benefit expense ratio was 83.7 percent in q1
of 2017, an increase of 190 basis points from 81.8 percent
* Anthem Inc - for full year 2017, company continues to
expect underlying local group medical cost trend to be in range
of 6.5% - 7.0%
* Anthem- FY operating cash flow expected to be greater
than $3.5 billion, excluding potential cash payments related to
Penn treaty assessments during 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.58, revenue view $87.17
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: