公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Anthem responds to U.S. Court of appeals decision on acquisition of Cigna

April 28 Anthem Inc-

* Anthem responds to U.S. Court of appeals decision on acquisition of Cigna

* Says "is disappointed by today's decision"

* Says "currently reviewing opinion and will carefully evaluate our options." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
