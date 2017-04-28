BRIEF-Anthem responds to U.S. Court of appeals decision on acquisition of Cigna

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Anthem Inc-
* Anthem responds to U.S. Court of appeals decision on acquisition of Cigna
* Says "is disappointed by today's decision"
* Says "currently reviewing opinion and will carefully evaluate our options." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock