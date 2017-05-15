版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 04:11 BJT

BRIEF-Anthera announces first patient screened in result pivotal phase 3 clinical study of sollpura

May 15 Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Anthera announces first patient screened in result pivotal phase 3 clinical study of sollpura

* Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc - top line data expected end of 2017 or early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
