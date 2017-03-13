BRIEF-Anthera Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock, warrants

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Anthera Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants
* Anthera Pharmaceuticals - intends to use net proceeds for clinical research and development purposes for sollpura, including result, simplicity and easy trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: