版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Anthera Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock, warrants

March 13 Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Anthera Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants

* Anthera Pharmaceuticals - intends to use net proceeds for clinical research and development purposes for sollpura, including result, simplicity and easy trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐