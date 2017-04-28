BRIEF-Anthera Pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-8 reverse split of stock

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Anthera Pharmaceuticals says announced reverse stock split of its common stock, effective as of April 28, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time
* Anthera Pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-8 reverse split of stock
* Reverse stock split will reduce number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding from about 80.6 million to about 10.1 million
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock