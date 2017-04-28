BRIEF-Anthera Pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-8 reverse split of stock

April 28 Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Anthera Pharmaceuticals says announced reverse stock split of its common stock, effective as of April 28, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time

* Reverse stock split will reduce number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding from about 80.6 million to about 10.1 million