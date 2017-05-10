版本:
BRIEF-Anthera pharmaceuticals reports qtrly loss per share $2.03

May 10 Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Anthera Pharmaceuticals provides business update and reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $2.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
