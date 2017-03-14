版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Anthera Pharmaceuticals says public offering of 30 mln shares priced at $0.50 per share

March 14 Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Anthera pharmaceuticals announces pricing of $15.0 million public offering of common stock and warrants

* Anthera pharmaceuticals inc says pricing of an underwritten public offering of 30 million shares of its common stock at a price of $0.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐