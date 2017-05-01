BRIEF-Antioquia announces amended and restated term loan

May 1 Antioquia Gold Inc

* Antioquia announces amended and restated term loan

* Antioquia gold inc - finalized terms and conditions of term loan with infinita prosperidad minera sac for usd$16.4 million

* Antioquia gold inc - amends and restates its existing usd$3.1 million term loan

* Antioquia gold inc - proceeds of new term loan have been used for advancement of company's cisneros project

* New term loan is unsecured and bears interest at 7.13 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: