BRIEF-Antioquia announces amended and restated term loan

* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Antioquia Gold Inc
* Antioquia announces amended and restated term loan
* Antioquia gold inc - finalized terms and conditions of term loan with infinita prosperidad minera sac for usd$16.4 million
* Antioquia gold inc - amends and restates its existing usd$3.1 million term loan
* Antioquia gold inc - proceeds of new term loan have been used for advancement of company's cisneros project
* New term loan is unsecured and bears interest at 7.13 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt