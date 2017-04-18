版本:
BRIEF-Antioquia appoints Gonzalo de Losada CEO

April 18 Antioquia Gold Inc-

* Antioquia announces new president and ceo

* Says Gonzalo de Losada appointed ceo and president

* Says Gonzalo de Losada has been appointed as president and chief executive officer of company in place of Felipe Ferraro

* Says Ferraro will remain chairman of company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
