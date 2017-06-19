版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement

June 19 Antioquia Gold Inc:

* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update

* Antioquia Gold - co would like to clarify that pursuant to its press release dated June 1, Gonzalo De Losada was appointed as chairman of board

* Antioquia Gold Inc- has retained services of Fairlawn Capital Partners of whistler, BC to provide investor relations services to company

* Antioquia Gold - Gonzalo De Losada replaced Felipe Ferraro who resigned as a director, chairman of company's board of directors, effective June 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
