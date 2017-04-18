版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Anup Sangha, a shareholder of eco oro declared support for Courtenay Wolfe and new independent directors

April 18 Eco Oro Minerals Corp

* Concerned shareholders of Eco Oro minerals - Anup Sangha, a shareholder of Eco Oro declared support for Courtenay Wolfe and new independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
