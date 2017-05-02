版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-Anworth Q1 GAAP net income to common stockholders $ 0.14

May 2 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp

* Anworth reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly GAAP net income to common stockholders $ 0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐