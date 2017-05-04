版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 18:11 BJT

BRIEF-Aon acquires leading provider of talent measurement and psychometric assessment

May 4 Aon Plc

* Aon acquires leading provider of talent measurement and psychometric assessment

* Financial terms were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
