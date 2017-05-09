BRIEF-Aon reports Q1 earnings per share $1.09

May 9 Aon PLC:

* Aon reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.94 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $1.09

* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $2.4 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.45 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.63

* Aon PLC - restructuring expenses in quarter were $144 million primarily driven by workforce reductions

* Aon PLC - expects to invest $900 million in total cash over a three-year period, excluding $50 million of non-cash charges

* Aon PLC sees estimated investment of $700 million of cash restructuring charges and $200 million of capital expenditures

* Aon PLC - restructuring activities and other operational initiatives are expected to deliver run-rate savings of $400 million annually by end of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: