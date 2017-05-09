BRIEF-Aon reports Q1 earnings per share $1.09

May 9 Aon PLC:
* Aon reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.94 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $1.09
* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $2.4 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.45 from continuing
operations
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.63
* Aon PLC - restructuring expenses in quarter were $144
million primarily driven by workforce reductions
* Aon PLC - expects to invest $900 million in total cash
over a three-year period, excluding $50 million of non-cash
charges
* Aon PLC sees estimated investment of $700 million of cash
restructuring charges and $200 million of capital expenditures
* Aon PLC - restructuring activities and other operational
initiatives are expected to deliver run-rate savings of $400
million annually by end of 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: