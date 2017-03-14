版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Aoxin Tianli Q4 loss per share $0.05

March 14 Aoxin Tianli Group Inc

* Aoxin tianli group, inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue fell 17.9 percent to $7.19 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
