公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-Apache Corp declares cash dividend on common shares

May 12 Apache Corp

* Apache corp - declared regular cash dividend on company's common shares at a rate of 25 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
