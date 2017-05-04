BRIEF-Apache posts Q1 earnings per share of $0.56

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Apache Corp:
* Q1 production was 481,110 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day versus 541,208 boe per day
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.56
* Apache’S 2017 capital expenditures are tracking in line with its guidance of $3.1 billion
* Q1 oil and gas production revenues $1,512 million versus $1,087 million
* Announcing delivery of first gas at alpine high midstream, two months ahead of schedule
* Lowered LOE per BOE guidance for full-year 2017
* Raising north american production guidance to 256,000 to 264,000 boe per day for full-year 2017
* Q1 total revenue $1,878 million versus $1,083 million
* Q1 total average oil price $51.20 per barrel versus $31.62 per barrel
* LOE is tracking below plan, and the company is reducing full-year 2017 LOE guidance range to $8.25 to $8.75 per boe
* Q1 total average natural gas price $2.74 per MCF versus $2.14 per MCF
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.