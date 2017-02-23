BRIEF-Apax Europe looks to sell stake in Sweden's Capio AB

Feb 23 Capio AB

* Carnegie Investment Bank says Apax Europe announces its intention to explore opportunity to sell up to 15,176,793 ordinary shares in Capio AB

* Says seller currently holds 15,176,793 shares, corresponding to 10.8 pct of shares and votes in Capio

* Says placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors

* Says bookbuilding period commences today, 23 February 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)