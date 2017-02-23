BRIEF-Apax Europe looks to sell stake in Sweden's Capio AB

BRIEF-Summit Materials prices $300 million of senior notes
* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025
Feb 23 Capio AB
* Carnegie Investment Bank says Apax Europe announces its intention to explore opportunity to sell up to 15,176,793 ordinary shares in Capio AB
* Says seller currently holds 15,176,793 shares, corresponding to 10.8 pct of shares and votes in Capio
* Says placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors
* Says bookbuilding period commences today, 23 February 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Amerco qtrly total revenues $708.8 million versus $683 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: