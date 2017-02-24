版本:
BRIEF-Apax sells entire Capio stake for 43.50 SEK/share

Feb 24 Capio

* Apax Europe, through holding companies, announces successful placement of 15,176,793 shares ( "placing shares") in Capio AB

* Says selling price was SEK 43.50 per share

* Following the Placement, Apax Europe will not own any shares in Capio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
