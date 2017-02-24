BRIEF-Apax sells entire Capio stake for 43.50 SEK/share

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 24 Capio
* Apax Europe, through holding companies, announces successful placement of 15,176,793 shares ( "placing shares") in Capio AB
* Says selling price was SEK 43.50 per share
* Following the Placement, Apax Europe will not own any shares in Capio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program