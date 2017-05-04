版本:
BRIEF-Apex Technology says unit Lexmark to sell software assets for $1.35 bln

May 4 Apex Technology Co Ltd

* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited

* Says the transaction is pending approval from authorities

