版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-Aphria issues common shares pursuant to shares for services agreement

March 15 Aphria Inc

* Aphria issues common shares pursuant to shares for services agreement

* Aphria - entered into consulting agreement pursuant to which co issued 37,500 common shares as partial consideration for consultant's ongoing services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
