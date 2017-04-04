BRIEF-Aphria launches U.S. expansion strategy

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Aphria Inc -
* Aphria launches US expansion strategy
* Aphria will invest $25 million into DFMMJ Investment Ltd
* Has agreed to licence Aphria Medical brand to Liberty, in exchange for perpetual 3% royalty on all sales of marijuana and related products
* Announces launch of its us expansion strategy through a strategic lead investment in an entity to be renamed Liberty Health Sciences Inc.
* As part of investment in Liberty, business combination, co to be entitled to appoint 2 nominees as board members to liberty's proposed 5-person board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm