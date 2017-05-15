版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Aphria triples production capacity with approval from Health Canada for Part II expansion

May 15 Aphria Inc

* Aphria triples production capacity with approval from Health Canada for Part II expansion

* Aphria Inc received license amendment that provides additional production space as part of co's Part II expansion at its facility in Leamington, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐